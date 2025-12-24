Neha Dhupia's simple south Indian look in kasavu saree is a masterclass in minimal wedding guest dressing. See pics

Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently attended a friend's wedding, accompanied by their family. For the occasion, the couple chose simple ensembles: while Neha wore a saree, Angad complemented his wife in a cotton, co-ord set. Neha Dhupia attended a wedding with her family.

What did Neha Dhupia wear?

In a simple south India-inspired kasavu saree look, Neha Dhupia served a masterclass in simple wedding guest dressing at her friends' nuptials. On December 23, she posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Sada baagh sunehra.” Let's decode her look:

Neha's cotton-silk kasavu saree comes in a minimal cream shade decorated with broad gold patti silk borders. The actor wore the drape in a traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling elegantly from the shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

For the uninitiated, kasavu is a technique used in the handlooms of Kerala, where very fine threads of gold or silver are incorporated into the weave to create border lines and designs on silk and cotton fabrics.

How did she style the saree?

The actor chose minimal additions to beautify her simple and elegant look. For accessories, she chose to wear green bangles on one hand, a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, vintage sunglasses, and gold heels.

For her hair, she opted for a centre-parted, slicked-back bun adorned with a gajra that tied up the South Indian look. Lastly, feathered brows, a dewy base, blush-tinted cheeks, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lip shade, and a light coating of mascara on the lashes rounded off the gorgeous glam.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi chose to wear an ivory, pinstripe printed co-ord set. His ensemble features a shirt with front button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a relaxed fit, and a collared neckline. He completed the look with matching straight-fit, relaxed pants, Kolhapuri sandals, sunglasses, and a watch.