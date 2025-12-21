New bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in silk saree with houndstooth print and ornate jewellery: See pics

New bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. She took to her social media on Monday, December 1, 2025, to make the announcement. Recently, she also shared a picture in ethnic wear, looking stunning in a silk saree, radiating elegance and grace. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in a gorgeous metallic-toned saree(Picture credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Let's take a closer look at the outfit's details, how she styled it, and how it can serve as sartorial inspiration for your next ethnic look.

More about the look

The actor wore a beautiful silk saree featuring a champagne-gold border paired with a contemporary houndstooth print. This is a striking combination as houndstooth originated in Scotland and is traditionally associated with Western tailoring, while silk sarees are deeply rooted in Indian textile heritage. This is why the look is a standout as it is both contemporary and culturally rich. The metallic sheen from the silk contrasts well with the geometric motif of houndstooth. After all, the black and gold colour combination is regal and timeless. To go with the saree, she wore a simple black sleeveless blouse, letting the saree be the highlight of the ensemble.

Styling and outfit inspo

Samantha's jewellery styling was thoroughly rooted in cultural aesthetics, with stunning, ornate gold jhumkas and stacked bangles finishing the look beautifully. The traditional jewellery choices added a beautiful contrast with the contemporary houndstooth print, while complementing the silk saree. For makeup, she went for soft brown smoky eyes for dramatic eyes, nude lips and red bindi.

If you want to recreate this outfit, consider opting for a silk saree with a contemporary print, if not houndstooth, geometric motifs also work, as they create a striking juxtaposition. Make sure the saree is minimal, like Samantha’s, and avoid over-the-top embellishments, since that’s the job of the jewellery. Pair the saree with statement jewellery, from bold earrings to necklaces, to complete the look.

