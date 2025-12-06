Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the sets, gets Lee Whittaker on board

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes filming Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad just days after her wedding.

    Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 1:51 AM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu who tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru earlier this week, has resumed shoot for her production venture Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha returned to the sets on Friday. The actor-producer has dived straight into a crucial high-octane action schedule.

    A source close to the production shares, “Samantha is back on set just days after her wedding, full of energy and focus. This phase of Maa Inti Bangaram is packed with intense, high-impact action. Samantha and the producers at Tralala Moving Pictures have brought on board renowned international action director Lee Whittaker, known for his dynamic work on multiple global projects, to elevate the film’s action quotient. Samantha is expected to get into beast mode in her latest theatrical venture.”

    The team will continue shooting over the coming weeks, with more updates expected to follow soon. When contacted, Samantha’s spokesperson confirmed the development.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Back On The Sets, Gets Lee Whittaker On Board
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Back On The Sets, Gets Lee Whittaker On Board
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes