Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the sets, gets Lee Whittaker on board

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru earlier this week, has resumed shoot for her production venture Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha returned to the sets on Friday. The actor-producer has dived straight into a crucial high-octane action schedule.

A source close to the production shares, “Samantha is back on set just days after her wedding, full of energy and focus. This phase of Maa Inti Bangaram is packed with intense, high-impact action. Samantha and the producers at Tralala Moving Pictures have brought on board renowned international action director Lee Whittaker, known for his dynamic work on multiple global projects, to elevate the film’s action quotient. Samantha is expected to get into beast mode in her latest theatrical venture.”

The team will continue shooting over the coming weeks, with more updates expected to follow soon. When contacted, Samantha’s spokesperson confirmed the development.