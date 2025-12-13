Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru make their first public appearance together after marriage. Watch

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The newlywed couple was recently spotted together for the first time after their wedding as they arrived in Mumbai. Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru spotted together for the first time after marriage

On Saturday, Samantha and Raj were papped together for the first time since their wedding while leaving the Mumbai airport. Both were dressed casually. While Samantha looked chic in a grey sweater and black trousers, Raj was styled in a sea-green T-shirt, blue jeans and a black denim jacket. The two were seen expressing gratitude as the paps clicked them, and Samantha could not stop smiling as they headed towards their car.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family on December 1. Samantha confirmed the news with a sweet post on social media, which gave a glimpse into their intimate wedding ceremony. They got married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Previously, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have parted ways in 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

Rumours about Samantha and Raj’s relationship began in 2024. They were spotted together at public events, and there were also reports of them moving in together. While both remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Samantha often featured Raj in her social media posts, adding fuel to the speculation.

They first met on the sets of the hit series The Family Man Season 2, where Samantha essayed an important role under Raj and DK’s direction. Following this, they worked together on the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, titled Citadel: Hunny Bunny. Samantha will next be seen in Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another high-octane series helmed by Raj and DK. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is expected to release in 2026.