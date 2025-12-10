New bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in first pic after wedding, sister-in-law showers her with love

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore earlier this month. Days after the wedding, Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, posted an unseen picture from their wedding on social media, writing about love and harmony. Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed for a picture with his family at the mehendi ceremony.

Raj Nidimoru’s sister posts unseen pic with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sheetal took to her Instagram to post an unseen family photo from the mehendi ceremony. It shows Samantha all smiles while dressed in a mustard and green suit with mehendi on her hands. Raj is dressed in a neutral-toned shirt and trousers.

The couple posed for a picture with their family, with everybody smiling widely ahead of the wedding. Posting it, Sheetal wrote, “Love shared is love multiplied. #shatamaanambhavati.” On her Instagram stories, she added, “Harmony (red heart emoji) is the real blessing (folded hands emoji).”

Sheetal Nidimoru wrote about harmony on her Instagram stories.

“We want sam to be happy like this forever,” commented one fan under the post., while another wrote, “soooo happy for you.” One wrote, “True that, profound words!” Another commented, “wishing you all the happiness darling.” A fan even commented, “Please take care of Sam.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s wedding

On November 30, a Reddit post claimed that Samantha and Raj would marry at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, the next day. On December 1, Samantha made it official by posting pictures of the wedding on her Instagram. The couple has been rumoured to be dating since 2024, particularly after they were spotted together at events, and Samantha has often begun posting pictures of Raj on Instagram.

While the couple remained mum about their relationship, they got married in the presence of their families and loved ones in a Bhuta Shuddha Vivaha near the Linga Bhairavi. Samantha’s friends, Nandini Reddy, Shilpa Reddy, Kresha Bajaj, and others, attended it.

Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and it is unknown when they split, as his ex-wife made a post for him as recently as 2023. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. He is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. They married on December 4, 2024.