Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates 1 year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya with playful wedding video: 'In his absence, I wouldn't be…'

It has been a year since actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a traditional Telugu ceremony. On their first anniversary, Sobhita reflected one year of being a Mrs with some sweet poetry and a playful wedding video. Take a look. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been married for a year now.

Sobhita Dhulipala on 1 year of being Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita posted a video from her wedding to Chaitanya on her Instagram, writing, “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

The video shows beautiful snippets of everything from their haldi ceremony to Chaitanya tying the taali as Sobhita blushes. In the video, Sobhita talks about her husband and says, “I don’t know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void. I think we are complete on our own. And yet, in his absence, I would not be full.”

Chaitanya also can’t stop grinning as he speaks about Sobhita, saying, “The thought of her when I wake up and when I go to sleep…the thought of her, knowing that she’s in my life is such a comforting feeling, and it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me.” He also commented under the video, “Blessed to be a part of your journey my love (red heart emoji) happy anniversary.”

About Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before they married on 4 December 2024. They had a traditional South Indian wedding, which was attended by their loved ones. Talking to Hindustan Times after his wedding, Chaitanya called Sobhita his sounding board and said, “Sobhita has such a different perspective. I have been conditioned to think through the commercial lens and theatrical standpoint. She has been inclined towards more arthouse and indie. I don’t think much like her, but I enjoy the different take she brings.”

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They married in 2017 and divorced in 2022. Incidentally, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a yogic ceremony at Isha Foundation on 1 December 2025.