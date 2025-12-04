Samantha Ruth Prabhu jokes she is Raj Nidimoru’s ‘problem now’ after wedding

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took everyone by surprise when she tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a hush-hush ceremony. Since then, several pictures from the special day have now surfaced on social media. And Samantha reacted to one with a witty comment, giving fans a playful peek into their relationship. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha.

Samantha’s witty comment catches attention

On Wednesday, Samantha’s friend Meghna Vinod took to Instagram to share a series of candid moments from the wedding celebrations, capturing everything from the bride showing off her mehndi to Raj, to intimate glimpses from the ceremony itself.

She posted the images with a caption that read, “What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I’ve seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn’t be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am ..I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Samantha later reposted the pictures on her Instagram Stories, adding a sweet note that instantly grabbed attention, marking what is likely the first time she publicly spoke about her bond with Raj.

Samantha reposted a candid snap from just before the jaimala ceremony, showing her smiling at Raj while holding the garland, and added a playful caption on her Instagram Story. "The moment when you realise you're his problem now," she wrote with a purple devil emoji.

Other pictures show Samantha in a vibrant yellow suit paired with a green dupatta, beaming as she showed off her mehendi. In one sweet moment, she is seen laughing while Raj, sitting beside her as he takes on the role of photographer to capture her joy.

Samantha's Insta Story.

Samantha gets married to Raj

Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Samantha opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border, elevated with subtle beige-gold zardozi work featuring saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and tiny mirrors. Meanwhile, Raj wore ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket. His ensemble was from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

Talking about their past, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of Samantha dating Raj first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them. However, they never spoke about their relationship in public.