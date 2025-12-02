Naga Chaitanya posts about this on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding day, internet finds the timing odd

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped into a new phase of her life by tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, all eyes were not just on the wedding but also on her former husband Naga Chaitanya’s latest social media move. Chaitanya shared a post about his series Dhootha on Instagram around the same time, and the timing immediately caught the eye of social media users. Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021.(Instagram)

Social media users flocked to the comment section not to discuss the show, but to talk about Samantha’s wedding and revisit the former couple’s split.

Naga‘s post on Instagram

On Monday, Naga took to Instagram to share a still from his series Dhootha to mark its two-year anniversary.

Sharing an image of himself in an intense avatar, the actor wrote, “#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot .. people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen. @primevideoin @thisisvikramkumar @par_vathy @priyabhavanishankar @prachidesai @northstarentertainmentofficial @sharrath_marar @mikolaj_sygula @navinnooli @ishaanchhabra90.”

The actor went on to tag the whole team behind bringing Dhootha alive on screen.

However, moments after Naga shared the photo, many couldn’t help wondering about the timing of the post as it went up on the very day Samantha and Raj Nidimoru officially tied the knot.

Internet reacts

Social media quickly shifted focus to Samantha’s wedding, with many revisiting the reasons behind the former couple’s separation.

“Did you attend sam marriage bro?” one wrote, with another sharing, “Face After Losing Diamond.”

“Now you lost a diomond really,” one posted. One comment read, “This guy has to post soon after Samantha posts limelight.”

“Chaitanya mind voice ... to divert sams marriage publicity he shows people to He is busy with movie update,” another shared.

One mentioned, “Samantha is married today”, with one writing, “Timing of the post.”

“He could have turned off his comments,” one shared, with another adding, “Everything is interlinked today.”

Samantha gets married to Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans by getting married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the pictures from the wedding.

For the wedding, Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket for the wedding, while Samantha stunned in a red and gold saree, and completed the look with flowers in her hair.

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They had double weddings, incorporating both Christian and Hindu rituals. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. They are believed to have separated in 2022.