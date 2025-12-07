Raj Nidimoru blushes as paparazzi congratulate him on marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu have wasted no time getting back to work after tying the knot on December 1. On Saturday, Raj stepped out to celebrate the success of his latest series, The Family Man 3, where he was greeted with congratulations from the paparazzi for embarking on a new chapter with Samantha. Raj got married to Samantha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1.

Raj steps out to celebrate Family Man 3 success

Just days after exchanging vows in a ceremony at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre, Raj has returned to the public eye. The director on Saturday made his first appearance since the intimate wedding at the success party for The Family Man Season 3. He was spotted with his partner Krishna DK and the series’ star Manoj Bajpayee outside the party venue.

As Raj arrived at the success party, photographers quickly swarmed around him, showering him with congratulations. Their “Shaadi mubarak ho!" remarks made Raj blush and smile. Later, he was heard saying “Thank you” to the photographers for their congratulatory messages.

This marked Raj’s first public reaction not only to his wedding but also to speaking openly about his relationship with Samantha.

Meanwhile, Samantha has also returned to work and started shooting for Ma Inti Bangaram. Samantha took to her social media on Friday to share that she is back to work. She posted a picture of herself sitting in the makeup chair inside a vanity van and chatting away with director Nandini Reddy and makeup artist Avni Rambhia.

Raj gets married to Samantha

Raj got married to Samantha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Samantha opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border, elevated with subtle beige-gold zardozi work featuring saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and tiny mirrors.

Meanwhile, Raj wore ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket. His ensemble was from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of Samantha dating Raj first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them. However, they never spoke about their relationship in public.