Alley Boy's last Instagram post in focus amid reports of death after kidney failure battle: ‘One of the realest souls’
Alley Boy or Curt Freeman's last Instagram post came into focus as fans flocked to the Atlanta rapper's page amid reports of his death.
Alley Boy or Curt Freeman's last Instagram post came into focus as fans flocked to the Atlanta rapper's page amid reports of his death. While there has been no confirmation about his demise yet, several notable names in the hip-hop industry paid tributes to Alley Boy. These include Ralo, Rocko, DJ Scream, and Big Bank.
Reports indicate Alley Boy passed away after battles with kidney problems. HT.com could not independently verify the news of his passing.
Alley Boy had reportedly openly spoken about his medical troubles for some time, including kidney failure due to codeine and high blood pressure. In the absence of an official confirmation, several social media posts have been made about Alley Boy's passing.
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As per Genius, a digital media company and the world's largest crowdsourced lyrics database, indicates that Alley Boy was born on March 3, 1981, which would make him 45 years old. Meanwhile, fans left heartfelt comments on his last Instagram post. Here's all you need to know.
Alley Boy's last Insta post in focus: ‘One of the realest souls’
Alley Boy's last Instagram post came four days back. It was a video of the rapper and the caption read “CANT BE SLEEPING IN DA STREETS KEEP UR EYES UP..GOTTA WATCH DEM JEALOUS NIGGAZ BESIDE YA TOO MUCH CROSSING IN CREW DEY DIVIDEND UP.. GOT MY BACK AGAINST DA WALL NIGGAZ LINE UP!.”
Many of the Atlanta rapper's fans lined up to pay respects. “Not on my birthday! Rest well to one of the realest souls in Atlanta!,” one wrote. Another added “We love you forever my boy.”
Yet another was in disbelief and added “can’t believe this here crazy.” A grieving fan said “My whole heart is broken right now.” Alley Boy's music touched many and one noted “Get your rest King.”
Others commented with “Damnnnn” and “Rest well” as fans came to terms with Alley Boy's reported demise. Alley Boy was one of the famous rappers of Atlanta's Zone 6 and is known for mixtapes like The Gift of Discernment, as well as for major collaborations with artists like Master P.
While most commented on his latest Instagram post, many fans also left messages on a pinned post on Alley Boy's Instagram profile. Comments ranged from “Rest Well Alley” to “one of them ones LL alley boy.” Yet another spoke about rappers who had passed away and wrote “U with B Green Dave & Skoob & many others get ya rest Gangsta.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More
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