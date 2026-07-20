Alley Boy's last Instagram post in focus amid reports of death after kidney failure battle: ‘One of the realest souls’

Alley Boy or Curt Freeman's last Instagram post came into focus as fans flocked to the Atlanta rapper's page amid reports of his death. While there has been no confirmation about his demise yet, several notable names in the hip-hop industry paid tributes to Alley Boy. These include Ralo, Rocko, DJ Scream, and Big Bank. Fans flocked to Alley Boy's Instagram account amid reports of his death. (X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Reports indicate Alley Boy passed away after battles with kidney problems. HT.com could not independently verify the news of his passing.

Alley Boy had reportedly openly spoken about his medical troubles for some time, including kidney failure due to codeine and high blood pressure. In the absence of an official confirmation, several social media posts have been made about Alley Boy's passing.

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As per Genius, a digital media company and the world's largest crowdsourced lyrics database, indicates that Alley Boy was born on March 3, 1981, which would make him 45 years old. Meanwhile, fans left heartfelt comments on his last Instagram post. Here's all you need to know.