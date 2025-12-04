Shhyamali De breaks silence on Raj Nidimoru's wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Spent sleepless night’

Ever since filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has seen an outpouring of love. The writer-healer broke her silence four days after their wedding on Thursday to thank everybody who has shown her support. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De makes 1st post after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said) Many people commented on Shhyamali De's social media and showed their support after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding.

Shhyamali De breaks silence on Raj-Samantha’s wedding

Shhyamali posted a long note on her Instagram stories on Thursday to acknowledge the support she has received since her ex-husband Raj’s wedding to Samantha on December 1. She began her note by thanking everybody for ‘the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.’

She then wrote, “I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me.” Shhyamali wrote that she has been practising meditation and part of it is to bless all people with ‘peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill and the will to do good.’

She believes the support she has received now is a result of that, writing, “As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning.” Pointing out that she has no PR or associates handling her social media, she revealed that she was dealing with something more than the marriage now.

On November 4, her guru was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and that’s where her attention is right now. She added, “So, a humble request, please keep this space clean,” ending the note by thanking everyone once again and hoping for good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality for them.

Shhyamali De's note on receiving support.

Raj Nidimoru’s marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Raj married Shhyamali in 2015, and it is unknown when the couple separated or divorced. While there were reports that they split in 2022, Shhyamali had posted about Raj as late as 2023.

In 2024, rumours began circulating that he was dating his The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny star, Samantha. The couple made their relationship official on December 1 with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

30 of their loved ones, including friends and family, were present at the wedding.