How was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to Raj Nidimoru different? Know all about the yogic rituals at Isha Foundation

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a unique ceremony, known as the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The wedding process is all about a ‘spiritual consecration of marriage, not a traditional one,’ according to the foundation’s website. Discover all about the yogic wedding, which differs from traditional Indian weddings. Know all about the Linga Bhairava Vivaha rituals Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru performed at their wedding.

Performed in the presence of Linga Bhairavi

The wedding ceremony that Samantha and Raj performed was held in the sanctum of the Linga Bhairavi at the Linga Bhairavi Abode, while couples can also perform it in the presence of the Adiyogi at the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences. The process is described as ancient and yogic to cleanse the five elements within the couple while consecrating their union. The Vivaha is considered to be a stepping stone for a spiritual future together for both partners.

The Bhuta Shuddi ritual

The Bhuta Shuddi ritual during the wedding at Isha involves cleansing of the five elements – earth, water, fire, air and space. It is believed to bring harmony and prosperity to their union, as per the website. Interestingly, the rituals that Samantha and Raj performed are available for both couples who want to get married and those who want to renew their vows. The only stipulation for this ritual is that pregnant women are advised by the foundation not to perform it.

Sadhguru about the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha

Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, aka Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, called such marriages ‘the ultimate union’. He was quoted as saying, “There is a certain beauty in two lives trying to merge into one. To think beyond yourself, to feel beyond yourself, to accommodate another is also a stepping stone for the ultimate union. Vivaha is a certain form of consecration for marriages.”

How to book the Linga Bhairavi Vivaha

The Linga Bhairavi Vivaha can be booked in advance, with applications to be submitted at the Isha Foundation. The website requests that couples email info@lingabhairavi.org with details of their preferred wedding date and location.

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They had double weddings, incorporating both Christian and Hindu rituals. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.