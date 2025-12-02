Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De makes 1st post after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a yogic wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, made her first post a day after Samantha posted pictures of their wedding on social media. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: When did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get engaged to Raj Nidimoru? Fans dig out clues about the relationship timeline, her ring) Shhyamali De is Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife; he is now married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Shhyamali De’s first post after Raj-Samantha’s wedding

Shhyamali, who is quite active on social media, posted a picture on her Instagram stories showing the vastness of the universe. With an arrow pointing to a planet somewhere in the middle of the vastness, she wrote, “We live here.” This was Shhyamali’s first post after Samantha and Raj confirmed their wedding on social media. On Sunday, ahead of their wedding, the writer-healer had posted on her Instagram stories, “Desperate people do desperate things.” That post quickly gained traction with many wondering whom it was aimed at.

Shhyamali De's first post after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding.

When Shhyamali De posted about letting go

Ahead of Raj and Samantha’s wedding, Shhyamali made a post about letting go last week. Posting a picture of a woman with bottu and sindoor in her hair, she wrote, “Runanubhanda Rupena Pashu Patni Suta Aalaya Runakshaye Kshyayaanthi Tatra Parivedana. ~ Padma Puran.” Explaining what it means, she added, “Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease.”

Raj Nidimoru’s wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Unlike usual Indian weddings, Raj and Samantha got married at Isha through a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha with the Bhuta Shuddhi ritual. The couple, who were rumoured to have been dating since 2024, are believed to have gotten engaged in February of this year. Samantha showed off a massive ring in her wedding photos that she was spotted wearing since February 13 this year. Wishes poured in for the couple from fans and celebrities on social media on Monday after their wedding.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. He is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj married Shhyamali in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. Raj and Samantha have collaborated on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. He also worked on her first production, Subham. They are now working on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.