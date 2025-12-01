When did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get engaged to Raj Nidimoru? Fans dig out clues about the relationship timeline, her ring

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru mostly kept their relationship private, except for occasional public sightings together or pictures that the actor shared on social media. Given that Samantha had been divorced, as of 2021, and Raj was believed to still be married, confusion arose. Now, fans unearthed clues about their relationship timeline, starting with Samantha’s massive rock. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru exchange rings at Isha Foundation; see pictures of their wedding) Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted the ring Raj Nidimoru put on her finger at their wedding.

When did Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get engaged?

While Raj and Samantha haven’t said anything publicly about their relationship, Reddit decided to dig out clues and realised that they might have been engaged by February this year. After Samantha’s photo dump from the wedding featured pictures of Raj putting a massive ring on her finger, and another of her showing it off, fans realised that it looked a little too familiar. They even posted pictures of when Samantha wore it earlier this year, around Valentine’s Day. Some wondered what the ring was made of.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore her ring way before this

On February 13, a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, Samantha posted a photo dump on her social media. The first picture saw her dressed in pink while looking at the person clicking her picture. On her ring finger is the same ring she posted from her wedding today. Even back then, fans had left comments like, “Am I the only one who feels she's engaged!” and “same here I'm also feeling that,” when they saw the ring.

One Redditor posted the picture from back then, writing, “Now it all makes sense. They have been engaged for a while now.” Another wrote, “Came here to say this.” One person even commented, “That’s one hell of a ring.” Some wondered about the ring’s unique design and material.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding

Samantha and Raj married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of them dating first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them.