Who is Raj Nidimoru? Know all about 1st marriage before Samantha Ruth Prabhu, work of The Family Man creator

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. It has been rumoured that they have been dating since 2024, before they made it official this year. Know all about Raj’s first marriage, his work and more. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru exchange rings at Isha Foundation; see pictures of their wedding) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru dated before marrying on December 1.

Meet Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK

Raj was born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to a Telugu family on August 4, 1975. His friend and the second half of the famous Raj & DK filmmaking duo, Krishna Dasarakothapalli, was born in Chittoor, AP. They met while studying at the SVU College of Engineering, and after graduation, they emigrated to the United States to pursue careers in software engineering. But they soon returned to India to pursue filmmaking.

Transitioning to filmmaking

Raj & DK began their careers with the 2002 short film Shaadi.com before making a feature film in English about Indian immigrants in 2003 called Flavors. Their first Hindi feature film, 99 in 2009, was a comedy crime thriller set in Mumbai and Delhi. Films like Shor in the City (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013) only cemented their place in the film industry. After creating and producing Stree (2018), the foundation of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, there was no looking back.

Foraying into web series

When Raj & DK made their web series debut with The Family Man in 2019, it made the world sit up and take notice. Since then, they have been the men behind shows like Farzi (2023), Guns & Gulaabs (2023), and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). They are now working on a Netflix web series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Raj and Samantha’s first marriages

In 2015, Raj married filmmaker and writer Shhyamali De and has always maintained a low profile about his relationship. In 2017, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in a highly publicised wedding in Goa, where they exchanged vows according to both Christian and Hindu rituals. Raj and Samantha are believed to have met when the latter played Raji in the second season of The Family Man (2021).

Finding love again

Samantha had a public divorce from Chaitanya in 2021 after months of rumours that they were separated. Though Raj maintained a low profile, he is believed to have separated from his wife in 2022. Rumours of Samantha and Raj dating each other first surfaced in 2024, following their work together on Citadel. While they refused to confirm the rumours, fans often noticed that Raj was by Samantha's side during vacations and at events.

Samantha, Raj’s wedding

On Sunday, rumours surfaced that Samantha and Raj will be tying the knot at the Isha Foundation on Monday. By Monday afternoon, the actor confirmed the news by sharing pictures of their Linga Bhairavi Vivaham ceremony on her Instagram. Wishes poured in for the couple from celebrities and fans alike, with many wishing them a happy future.