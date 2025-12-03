Kresha Bajaj describes why Raj Nidimoru is a perfect match for best friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a yogic ceremony on December 1, in the presence of their loved ones. Designer Kresha Bajaj also attended the wedding at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore and posted sweet pictures from the wedding on her social media. She also described why Raj was a perfect match for her bestie, Samantha. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former makeup artist claims she's being abused after post about ‘villain plays victim’ blows up) Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married at Isha Foundation on December 1.

What makes Raj Nidimoru a perfect match for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Kresha posted pictures from the wedding and the day after it on her social media, writing, “The small joys keep me going… my dogs losing their minds, my family being their crazy loving selves, my team riding every wave with me.”

Talking about Samantha and Raj’s wedding, she added, “But what I felt these past two days was different. It was the kind of feeling that stays long after everyone goes home.” Kresha also wrote what makes Raj perfect for Samantha, “Seeing my best friend, my sister, build a life with someone who truly matches the way her heart moves… it’s the kind of thing that stays with you. It made me stop and feel everything all at once.”

She ended her note with, “And Raj… he’s not just joining her life. Grateful that he becomes part of ours too.” Samantha re-shared her post on her Instagram stories, writing, “My whole heart (white heart emojis).”

Samantha’s friendship with Kresha

For the unversed, Samantha has been friends with Kresha for many years now. The designer had made Samantha’s outfits for her 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya. Over the years, the actor has often worn the designer’s work exclusively to events and promotions. After Samantha divorced Chaitanya in 2021, Kresha famously reworked her wedding dress into a black outfit in 2024. The two have often been supportive of each other publicly, too.