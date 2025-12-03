Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former makeup artist claims she's being abused after post about ‘villain plays victim’ blows up

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1. While her long-standing friends, such as director Nandini Reddy and designer Shilpa Reddy, made the guest list, her friends, stylist Preetam Jukalker and makeup artist Sadhna Singh, were conspicuously absent. Many fans even noticed that while Preetam was still following Samantha, Sadhna wasn’t. The makeup artist now claims that she’s been stalked and abused since Samantha’s wedding. Sadhna Singh claimed that people are sharing 'built up stories' after Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru.

What did Sadhna Singh post?

Samantha, Preetam and Sadhna were inseparable after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. They seemed so close that Preetam was even linked to Samantha at one point. Sadhna has since unfollowed Samantha on social media.

On her wedding day, she posted on her Instagram stories, “The villain plays the victim so well.” While she didn’t mention anybody’s name, numerous people took it as a dig at Samantha, and it blew up on social media.

Sadhna Singh's post about villains playing victims.

Sadhna claims she’s being stalked, abused

After the post blew up, Sadhna shared on her Instagram that she had been stalked and abused. Posting a screengrab of an Instagram user calling her a cuss word, she wrote, “These are educated frustrated living being with brain frozen (smiley emoji) STALKING N ABUSING ME.”

Sadhna Singh claimed she was stalked and abused for her post.

She also posted a Reel on her Instagram stories, writing, “My exact REACTION since yesterday.” An animated man says in the video, “I am not agreeing with your analysis, I am not agreeing with your information. This absolutely misguided information to you, from where you have pick up this type of garbage, I do not know.”

Later, she also addressed the abuse by posting her picture on her Instagram feed and writing, “You’ll investing sooooo much time & effort in your own built up stories - thank you so much mujhe yaad rakhne ke liye (for remembering me) you‘ll are the real ‘vitamin ki goli ‘ vitamin that gives me reason to LAUGH LOUDER. don’t STOP- let the hate keep coming in. P.S - peeche pade raho - lage raho munna bhai aur Munni beheno (Keep at it).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj have been rumoured to be dating since 2024 after she worked with Raj & DK in The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. In 2025, she began posting pictures with him on social media, and the couple was often spotted attending events together. She began sporting a massive diamond ring in February this year, with fans believing that’s when they got engaged. They married on December 1 at the Isha Foundation.

Samantha was married to Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they’re believed to have separated in 2022. Samantha and Raj are now working together on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.