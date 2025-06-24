Designer reveals why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding gown was transformed into black dress: Wasn’t about erasing the past

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding dress makeover into a black dress post her split from Naga Chaitanya had everyone talking, with many interpreting it as a "revenge dress”. Now, the designer behind the transformation has opened up about the inspiration and thought process that went into creating the piece. Samantha had also shared monochrome pictures of herself in the gown on her Instagram handle.

Samantha's attempt at moving on

In an interview with Pinkvilla, designer Kresha Bajaj spoke about Samantha’s recycled wedding outfit after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. She said Samantha wanted to “reclaim something personal” through the transformation.

“That piece was more than a garment—it was a memory stitched into something new. Samantha wanted to reclaim something deeply personal, and I felt honoured to be part of that process,” Kresha said.

The designer added, “We kept the essence intact -- the soul of the original outfit -- but reimagined it with intention. It wasn’t about erasing the past but acknowledging it with grace and transforming it into something unique”.

When Samantha repurposed her wedding gown

Back in April 2024, Samantha repurposed her wedding gown when she attended the Elle Sustainability Awards. At that time, Kresha Bajaj, who also designed Samantha’s wedding gown, took to Instagram to share a reel of the making of the gown. She showed that they hand-sewed floral and crystal detailing onto her white gown in 2016, doing the same for her years later for the awards night after dying it all black and changing the silhouette.

The designer wrote, “We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day”.

Samantha also shared monochrome pictures of her in the gown, writing, “We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial”.

"While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable,” she added.

Samantha married her Ye Maaya Chesave co-star Naga Chaitanya on October 6, 2017, in Goa. A few days before their anniversary in 2021, the couple announced in an Instagram post that they were separated, with their divorce coming through soon after.