Park Eun Bin's Extraordinary Attorney Woo K-drama to get Japanese remake with Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya as leads

According to the leaked photos circulating on the internet, posted by Japanese media outlet JPrime, filming for the Japanese remake began in early August, with Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya recently spotted shooting a few scenes together at a café in Tokyo.

A Japanese remake of one of Korea’s most loved dramas is officially taking shape. Japanese actors Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya have been roped in for the Fuji TV’s adaptation of Park Eun Bin -led K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo , which is set to premiere in October. The casting has already caught the fans' attention with many excited to see what the remake has in store for everyone, since the original show was popular.

Ashida Mana, 22, will step into the role of Woo Young Woo, the brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum. The role comes at an interesting point in her career as she is in her fourth year in Keio University. A well-known child actor, she has kept her acting work relatively limited over the years, choosing to focus on her studies. This project will mark one of her biggest roles since enrolling in the university, as per the publication.

Takahashi Fumiya, 25, will play the male lead opposite Ashida. His character is based on Lee Jun Ho, the warm and supportive colleague and love interest in the original K-drama.

Takahashi has steadily made a name for himself in Japanese entertainment and was recently seen in the live-action adaptation of Blue Lock and Until the T-Shirt Dries. With the two leads now filming together, fans have got their first glimpse of how the Japanese adaptation will bring the much-loved characters to the screen.

The remake will also air in Fuji TV’s coveted Monday 10 PM slot, which has previously featured acclaimed dramas such as Elpis and Unmet.

Why Extraordinary Attorney Woo became a global hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo premiered in 2022 and soon became a global favourite. Park Eun Bin played Woo Young Woo, a rookie lawyer with autism who joins a top law firm in Seoul. While her unique way of seeing the world often sets her apart from her colleagues, her sharp legal mind and exceptional memory help her take on even the toughest cases.

Her growing relationship with Lee Jun Ho, played by Kang Tae Oh, became one of the show's most loved storylines. Along the way, she has to navigate office politics, prejudice, relationships and the challenges of finding her place in a world that doesn't always understand her.