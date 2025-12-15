Year ender 2025: Samantha-Raj Nidimoru to Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff, celebrity weddings that took place this year

2025 was a year of love and its celebration. So, from grand and lavish celebrations with the world to intimate nuptials, here are all the celebrity weddings that took place this year. Celebrity weddings in 2025 (Photos: Instagram) Samantha and Raj Nidimoru

After keeping mum on the speculation around their relationship, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru made their relationship official directly with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. They worked together on The Family Man season 2. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff had been together for a while and they registered their marriage in April 2024 in an intimate ceremony. But the couple celebrated their union in a grand way as they got married in a traditional ceremony on January 2 in Mahabaleshwar. Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee

The actor-couple had a Valentine’s Day wedding in Prateik Smita Patil’s late mother Smita Patil's Mumbai home, a choice, he said was born from a dream. While their intimate ceremony was beautiful, the absence of Prateik’s father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar, along with the rest of his father’s side of the family, did create buzz. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli had a lavish three-day celebration in Karjat, Maharashtra, as she got married to her longtime-beau Vrishank Khanal on February 25. The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding, with a touch of Nepali traditions too, respecting the groom’s heritage. Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

It’s a dream love story when best friends get married to each other, and that dream was lived by Darshan Raval as he married his best friend Dharal Surelia on January 18. The couple tied the knot in a traditional and intimate ceremony which reportedly took place in Udaipur. Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda

The rapper sprung a surprise over his fans as on January 31, he got married to Manraj Jawanda, not once but twice. Respecting both their heritages, Raftaar and Manraj had a South Indian wedding in Thiruvananthapuram,, followed by a Punjabi wedding at a Gurudwara. Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang

This was another Valentine’s Day wedding as Anuv Jain got married to his longtime-girlfriend Hridi Narang on February 14. They had a traditional North Indian wedding, complete with multiple ceremonies including sangeet, haldi and mehendi, and it took place in Delhi. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

The wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani spanned over a month as they first had a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 12, followed by a Hindu traditional marriage that took place in Mumbai on February 21. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been together for a long time now and this year, they finally took the plunge on June 4. The couple had an intimate in-house ceremony in Mumbai where they registered their marriage. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor became a household name due to TV and she finally had her big day on TV too. Avika and Milind Chandwani, who were a part of the show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, tied the knot on National television on September 30. Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak

One of the most surprising weddings of the year was when Saaraa Khan registered her marriage in court with Krish Pathak in October. The couple followed it with a nikaah and a traditional Hindu wedding, respecting both of their cultures, earlier in December. When West said 'I do': Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

One of the most anticipated weddings of the year globally, Selena Gomez married her longtime partner Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025. The do was a romantic and star-studded affair. Charli XCX and George Daniel