Year ender 2025: Samantha-Raj Nidimoru to Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff, celebrity weddings that took place this year
As 2025 nears close, here is a flashback to all the celebrity weddings that took place this year, from Raftaar-Manraj Jawanda to Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco
2025 was a year of love and its celebration. So, from grand and lavish celebrations with the world to intimate nuptials, here are all the celebrity weddings that took place this year.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru
After keeping mum on the speculation around their relationship, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru made their relationship official directly with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. They worked together on The Family Man season 2.
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff had been together for a while and they registered their marriage in April 2024 in an intimate ceremony. But the couple celebrated their union in a grand way as they got married in a traditional ceremony on January 2 in Mahabaleshwar.
Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee
The actor-couple had a Valentine’s Day wedding in Prateik Smita Patil’s late mother Smita Patil's Mumbai home, a choice, he said was born from a dream. While their intimate ceremony was beautiful, the absence of Prateik’s father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar, along with the rest of his father’s side of the family, did create buzz.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
Prajakta Koli had a lavish three-day celebration in Karjat, Maharashtra, as she got married to her longtime-beau Vrishank Khanal on February 25. The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding, with a touch of Nepali traditions too, respecting the groom’s heritage.
Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia
It’s a dream love story when best friends get married to each other, and that dream was lived by Darshan Raval as he married his best friend Dharal Surelia on January 18. The couple tied the knot in a traditional and intimate ceremony which reportedly took place in Udaipur.
Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda
The rapper sprung a surprise over his fans as on January 31, he got married to Manraj Jawanda, not once but twice. Respecting both their heritages, Raftaar and Manraj had a South Indian wedding in Thiruvananthapuram,, followed by a Punjabi wedding at a Gurudwara.
Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang
This was another Valentine’s Day wedding as Anuv Jain got married to his longtime-girlfriend Hridi Narang on February 14. They had a traditional North Indian wedding, complete with multiple ceremonies including sangeet, haldi and mehendi, and it took place in Delhi.
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani
The wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani spanned over a month as they first had a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 12, followed by a Hindu traditional marriage that took place in Mumbai on February 21.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been together for a long time now and this year, they finally took the plunge on June 4. The couple had an intimate in-house ceremony in Mumbai where they registered their marriage.
Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani
Avika Gor became a household name due to TV and she finally had her big day on TV too. Avika and Milind Chandwani, who were a part of the show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, tied the knot on National television on September 30.
Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak
One of the most surprising weddings of the year was when Saaraa Khan registered her marriage in court with Krish Pathak in October. The couple followed it with a nikaah and a traditional Hindu wedding, respecting both of their cultures, earlier in December.
When West said 'I do':
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
One of the most anticipated weddings of the year globally, Selena Gomez married her longtime partner Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025. The do was a romantic and star-studded affair.
Charli XCX and George Daniel
CharliXCX and George Daniel had two weddings in 2025: an intimate civil ceremony in London in July at Hackney Town Hall, and a star-studded second celebration in Sicily, Italy, in September. While the first one was a quiet affair, the second one was a lavish celebration.
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes
DemiLovato married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on May 25, in an intimate ceremony at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara, California. The guest count at the ceremony was 135, and Paris Hilton DJ-ed their wedding party.