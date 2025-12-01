Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get married, here are the details

    HT City can confirm that actor Samantha and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru have indeed gotten married on Monday morning. 

    Published on: Dec 01, 2025 11:03 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    It's official! Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru, we can confirm, have indeed tied the knot.

    Samantha with Raj
    Samantha with Raj

    A source tells HT City that the wedding took place on Monday morning, "The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning."

    We further learn that there were a total of 30 guests, “Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding.”

    Speculation had started surfacing on late Sunday night about whether the duo is headed for the altar. Raj's ex-wife Sshyamali De had even taken to her Instagram stories, posting a cryptic quote, "Desperate people do desperate things", raising eyebrows all around. According to reports, she and Raj had divorced in 2022.

    Murmurs about Raj and Samantha's growing closeness had emerged in early 2024. And over the past year, Samantha had thrown caution to the wind, posting pictures with Raj on her social media accounts.

    Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. However, they separated four years after tying the knot and he went on to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Get Married, Here Are The Details
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Get Married, Here Are The Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes