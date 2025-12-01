Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get married, here are the details

It's official! Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru, we can confirm, have indeed tied the knot. Samantha with Raj

A source tells HT City that the wedding took place on Monday morning, "The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning."

We further learn that there were a total of 30 guests, “Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding.”

Speculation had started surfacing on late Sunday night about whether the duo is headed for the altar. Raj's ex-wife Sshyamali De had even taken to her Instagram stories, posting a cryptic quote, "Desperate people do desperate things", raising eyebrows all around. According to reports, she and Raj had divorced in 2022.

Murmurs about Raj and Samantha's growing closeness had emerged in early 2024. And over the past year, Samantha had thrown caution to the wind, posting pictures with Raj on her social media accounts.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. However, they separated four years after tying the knot and he went on to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala.