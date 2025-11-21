Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik says he felt so good to sing with Amaal Mallik, calls it ‘heartfelt musical evening’

During Family Week on Bigg Boss 19, Armaan Malik finally got the opportunity to go inside the house to meet his brother, Amaal Mallik. The two brothers had an emotional reunion and even sang a few songs inside the house. The rest of the contestants, including Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt, also joined in. Now Armaan has posted a clip from the evening and shared that it was a ‘different kind of magic’ there. Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

What Armaan said

Armaan was seen singing with his guitar, and Amaal sat beside him in the garden area and two brothers sang the song ‘Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar’ together. Armaan wrote in the caption of his X post, “Felt so good to sing @AmaalMallik and my songs after so long. There’s just a different kind of magic when we come together. Had such a heartfelt musical evening with everyone in the Big Boss house! Grateful for moments like these (red heart emoticon).”

Armaan on Amaal's Bigg Boss journey

Armaan had previously urged fans to vote for Amaal and showed his support for him in the reality show. He had also said via his X account, “No one will ever understand our journey, and that’s ok. From two young, innocent kids to who we are today, only we know the storms we’ve faced and the battles we’ve fought side by side. Love you @AmaalMallik. Thank you for standing up for me in the house, but we don’t need to prove anything to anyone.. humaare gaane hi humaari kahaani hai (our songs are our stories).”

Meanwhile, their father Daboo wrote on X, “Amaal and Armaan have grown up in the times of Pritams Music .. Besides their own hits their concerts carry the Glorious hits of Pritam and also classics of the legends It’s always about the melody and great music.” He also said, “Aaj Raat Pyaar Aur Sangeet Jeet gaya … Love takes over, whole world is singing along Amaal Armaan … Rabb Raakha … Blessed (Tonight music and love have won. God bless them).”

The show hosted by Salman Khan kicked off on August 24. It is broadcast on Colors TV and can be streamed 24/7 on JioHotstar.