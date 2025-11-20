Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur's father says his ‘take advantage’ remark had nothing to do with body-shaming

BySantanu Das
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 07:24 pm IST

During the Family Week in the reality show, Ashnoor Kaur's father Gurmeet Singh was seen telling her to not forget about the comments made by Tanya Mittal.

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur had an emotional day inside the Bigg Boss 19 house when her father, Gurmeet Singh, arrived to meet her. Both father and daughter had a heartfelt conversation, snippets of which surfaced on social media. Many viewers were surprised to see how Gurmeet told his daughter not to forget the ‘body-shaming’ comments made by contestant Tanya Mittal and ‘take advantage’ of them. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik breaks down on meeting brother Armaan Malik after 3 months. Watch)

Ashnoor Kaur's father Gurmeet Singh said that he holds no issue with Tanya Mittal.
What Ashnoor's father said

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gurmeet wrote, “After yesterday's episode I have seen a few videos indicating that I've told Ashnoor to ‘take advantage’ of the body-shaming remarks made by Tanya. I want to clear these misconceptions right now because it is not true. My words have been taken totally out of context.”

Gurmeet Singh via Instagram Stories.
He added, “When Ashnoor asked me about forgiving Tanya, the conversation had nothing to do with body shaming. It was a light, fun moment- most of which wasn't even shown in the episode. Because of the edit, a different meaning is being attached to what I have said, and that's unfair to everyone involved.”

‘I went inside the house only to uplift Ashnoor’

He also that there was no ‘negativity’ inside the house and it was a ‘genuinely heartwarming’ moment to see all the contestants sitting on the table when he brought home-cooked food. “So I sincerely request all of you not to fall for clipped, out-of-context narratives. I went inside the house only to uplift Ashnoor, not to bring anyone down. I cherish every memory I made with each contestant, whether aired or not, and I left on a very positive note.”

The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

