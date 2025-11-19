Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik breaks down on meeting brother Armaan Malik after 3 months. Watch

A day ago, when singer Armaan Malik posted, “Been an emotional day,” on his social media, fans were still not prepared for what was to come. During Family Week on Bigg Boss 19, Armaan got the opportunity to go inside the house to meet his brother, Amaal Mallik. A promotional video of the reunion shows how emotional the reunion was for them. Amaal Mallik broke down in tears as soon as he saw Armaan Malik in the Bigg Boss house.

Amaal Mallik breaks down after meeting Armaan Malik

The latest promo for the reality show features Amaal and the rest of the housemates frozen in place by Bigg Boss. However, Amaal soon realises that Armaan is in the house. As soon as Armaan hugs his brother, he breaks down in tears while trying not to move. As soon as he’s released, he gives his brother a tight hug in return. This is the first time Armaan and Amaal have met since the show’s new season began in August.

Fans react

“I would be lying if I said that this didn’t make me emotional! It feels amazing to see siblings and especially brothers bonding in today’s generation!” wrote one person, reacting to the promo. Another wrote, “You both have made us cry in this 25-second promo only, don’t know what will happen when we see the whole thing.” One fan even claimed, “In the history of #BiggBoss, there probably has never been such an emotional, genuine and beautiful reunion than this.”

Armaan and Amaal later sat down for a chat, with Amaal asking Armaan if their father, Daboo Malik, was upset or emotional. Armaan reassured him, “No, he’s fine and chill.” Amaal explained why he spoke about their personal life on the show, reasoning that people assume “hum aise hi ban gaye hain (we were born like this).” Armaan told his brother that he didn’t need to prove anything to anybody.

About Bigg Boss 19

Amaal, Ashnoor, Farhana, Gaurav, Kunickaa, Malti, Shehbaz and Tanya are the housemates left in Bigg Boss 19. The show hosted by Salman Khan kicked off on August 24. It is broadcast on Colors TV and can be streamed 24/7 on JioHotstar.