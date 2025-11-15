Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik roots for brother Amaal Mallik, urges fans to vote for him ‘more than once’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik’s brother and singer Armaan Malik has extended his support for him. In the last few days, the drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has taken many turns, with Amaal also threatening to leave the reality show. On Saturday, Armaan urged fans to vote for Amaal ahead of the final phase. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik gives a warning to Gaurav Khanna in front of Rohit Shetty; fans call him ‘arrogant, insecure’) Armaan Malik gave a shoutout to hos brother Amaal Mallik.

What Armaan shared

Armaan shared a picture with Amaal on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “As Bigg Boss enters its final phase, your support for my brother Amaal Mallik means more than ever. Please head to the @jiohotstar app and cast your vote for him! FYI- you can vote more than once, so shower him with all the love.”

Armaan via Instagram Stories.

Armaan on Amaal's performance

Armaan had earlier defended his brother, saying he was sure Amaal would be able to handle the toxicity of the show. When a fan said, “Sometimes I feel so bad seeing all this negativity around Amaal since the day he stepped in the Bigg Boss house people just don't know him and the kind of person he is people are just misunderstanding him for no reason. I hope people get to see who real Amaal is.” Armaan replied, “The show is such. Why do you think I was not for it? But that’s okay if there’s anyone who can handle toxicity like a boss it’s him.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.