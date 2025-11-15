Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik gives a warning to Gaurav Khanna in front of Rohit Shetty; fans call him ‘arrogant, insecure’

Bigg Boss 19 has reached its 13th week, and this Weekend Ka Vaar, Bollywood filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will be replacing Salman Khan as host. The new promo shows Rohit questioning Gaurav Khanna's genuineness in the game, and Amaal lashing out at Gaurav in front of him. Fans are criticising Amaal for his behaviour. Amaal Mallik looses his cool at Gaurav Khanna in front of Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Amaal Mallik lashes out at Gaurav Khanna

On Friday night, JioHotstar took to Instagram and shared the new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar with Rohit Shetty as host. The video showed Rohit saying, "Gaurav, 4-5 hafton se jo chal raha hai voh real hai ya jo pehle tha vo real Gaurav hai?" Gaurav then replied, "I have been in the same group since the starting. I carry my dignity with me." Amaal interrupted and said, "When he became the captain, his dignity went out of the window and he came out laughing."

Gaurav then pointed out how Shehbaz made Amaal the captain of the house by cheating, but Amaal was fine with it. Amaal got triggered, jumped off his seat and lashed out, saying, "Abhishek made Ashnoor win, and that time he said she is of my group. At that time, it wasn't cheating for him, but Abhi cheating lag rahi hai? (now you think it's cheating?)." Gaurav then asked Amaal why he was getting so triggered. Reacting to this, Amaal warned Gaurav, "Main trigger hogaya naa toh problem hojaayegi aapko (If I get triggered, then you'll be in trouble)." Rohit was seen watching Amaal fight with Gaurav in front of him.

The video surfaced on Reddit, with many calling out Amaal's arrogant behaviour. One comment read, "He's triggered because his insecure a*s couldn't accept the moment Salman called GK superstar, and that's why he keeps going on about his desperate sob struggle stories, which even housemates are fed up with."

Another wrote, "I feel this Amaal Malik thinks that he’s bigger than the show and that’s the problem with calling big celebrity names that they feel like they can own the show itself and say any s**t."

Another wrote, "Amaal doesn't understand his toxic, arrogant behaviour is so irritating even for the audience. His anger issues are on another level." Another comment read, "We’ve had enough of this man-child! I so wish he somehow gets evicted before reaching top 5."

Another wrote, "Salman hota toh Amaal ki itni himmat nhi hoti to jump off from his seat (If Salman had been here, Amaal wouldn't dare to jump off his seat)."

More updates on Bigg Boss 19

The Weekend Ka Vaar will also see Rohit questioning Pranit More about his decision to save Ashnoor Kaur instead of Abhishek Bajaj, asking if it was his strategy to remove his strongest competition. The filmmaker and host will also be seen bashing Amaal and Shehbaz Badesha for calling Bigg Boss unfair and biased after Gaurav became the captain. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.