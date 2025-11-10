Maddock Horror Comedy Universe crosses 1500 crore on the back of Thamma's success; beats KGF, Rohit Shetty Cop Universe

The success of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's vampire comedy Thamma has enabled its franchise, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), to cross the milestone of ₹1500 crore at the box office. The franchise, which began with Stree, also includes Munjya, Bhediya, and Stree 2. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is now ₹ 1500 crore strong at the box office.

Over the weekend, Maddock Films, the production house behind the films, took to their social media to announce the achievement. A poster featuring all the protagonists of the franchise, from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was shared, with the graphics screaming: " ₹1500 crore". The accompanying caption referenced the films and read, “Chanderi se chaand tak, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe ka yeh safar rahega yaadgaar hamesha. Here’s to 1500 crore moments of love and gratitude. #Thamma is running successfully in cinemas now. Book your tickets.”

Maddock Films announced its flagship franchise's box office achievement.

The highest grossing Indian film franchises

Breaching the ₹1500-crore mark makes the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film franchise. Since the release of Thamma last month, it has overtaken Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe ( ₹1411 crore) and the KGF film series ( ₹1420 crore). However, it is still a long way from the top spot, currently occupied by the YRF Spy Universe, which has accumulated box office collections of over ₹3000 crore.

All about the MHCU

The most successful film in MHCU is Stree 2, which earned over ₹870 crore worldwide last year. Three other films, including Thamma, have grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. The only failure in the franchise's history is Bhediya, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer, which earned acclaim but made only ₹95 crore at the box office. Thamma has already earned over ₹180 crore at the box office in 20 days and is now headed towards the ₹200 crore mark.

Eight more films have been announced in the franchise, all set to release over the next 5 years, including sequels to all standalone films, new properties like Shakti Shalini and Chamunda, and a two-film crossover event in 2029.