Thamma box office collection day 17: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film sees no growth, earns 126 crore

Thamma box office collection day 17: Aditya Sarpotdar’s Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma was released in theatres on 21 October to good reviews. The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe alongside Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, has experienced a slowdown in its third week of release. Let us take a look at the total collection so far. Thamma box office collection day 17: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film.

Thamma box office update

As per the latest update on Saclink, Thamma collected ₹ 0.87 crore as per early estimates. This takes the total collection to ₹126.82 crore. The film had an opening of ₹24 crore when it was released on Diwali, and went on to collect ₹ 108.4 crore in its first week. In the next few days, Thamma is expected to cross the ₹ 130 crore mark in India.

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. He plays a meek journalist who transforms into a vampire-like figure.

What's next for the horror-comedy universe?

After Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma, the MHCU has Shakti Shalini with Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda lined up. Taking to his Instagram stories a few days ago, Ayushmann had shared the attachment for Shakti Shalini, which was attached to Thamma and wrote, “Welcome to the MHCU @aneetpadda Punjabi aa gaye oye (Punjabis are here)!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet.”

Aneet re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and thanked him for his kind words, writing, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always (Khurrana ji the man is making waves like always). Thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm wishes.” Amar Kaushik will serve as the director of the upcoming film.