Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan opens up about Hindi film industry, says ‘common man wants stories about them’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2025 06:17 AM IST

Ahead of the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maddock Films chief Dinesh Vijan commented on making more rooted and original stories about the ‘new Bharat.’

Maddock Films is basking in the massive success of films that are produced under its banner. From last year's Stree 2 to more recently, the record-breaking box office numbers of Chhaava, the production house, have been delivering hits. Their next release is Bhool Chuk Maaf, a rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. At the press conference for the film ahead of the trailer release, Maddock Films chief commented on the current state of Bollywood and what stories need to be told. (Also read: Dinesh Vijan gives fitting response to Naga Vamsi on South vs Bollywood: ‘Maybe we don’t speak a lot about ourselves')

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has shared his thoughts on the audience and box office success in the industry.
Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has shared his thoughts on the audience and box office success in the industry.

What Dinesh said

Speaking at the press meet, Dinesh said, as per a report on News18, “It’s very important to wish for everyone to do well. Just us doing well is not enough. I can’t tell you what I am doing, and others are not doing. We learn from whatever we are doing. We are trying to understand that right now, we are not aspirational to the West. We are very Indian in how we think. The common man wants stories about them. They are coming to the theatre on Friday, a slightly elitist crowd is coming 8-9 days later. The people we are with and surrounded by are very important because they are going to influence the decision you make."

‘The new Bharat is proud of who they are’

He went on to add, “I am fortunate that my writers and directors are grounded and real people and are connected to the new Bharat. It is very important to know who we are because the new Bharat is proud of who they are.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the third release for Maddock Films this year after the success of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and last week's release, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to be released in theatres on May 9.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan opens up about Hindi film industry, says ‘common man wants stories about them’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On