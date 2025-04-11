Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan opens up about Hindi film industry, says ‘common man wants stories about them’

Maddock Films is basking in the massive success of films that are produced under its banner. From last year's Stree 2 to more recently, the record-breaking box office numbers of Chhaava, the production house, have been delivering hits. Their next release is Bhool Chuk Maaf, a rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. At the press conference for the film ahead of the trailer release, Maddock Films chief commented on the current state of Bollywood and what stories need to be told. (Also read: Dinesh Vijan gives fitting response to Naga Vamsi on South vs Bollywood: ‘Maybe we don’t speak a lot about ourselves') Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has shared his thoughts on the audience and box office success in the industry.

What Dinesh said

Speaking at the press meet, Dinesh said, as per a report on News18, “It’s very important to wish for everyone to do well. Just us doing well is not enough. I can’t tell you what I am doing, and others are not doing. We learn from whatever we are doing. We are trying to understand that right now, we are not aspirational to the West. We are very Indian in how we think. The common man wants stories about them. They are coming to the theatre on Friday, a slightly elitist crowd is coming 8-9 days later. The people we are with and surrounded by are very important because they are going to influence the decision you make."

‘The new Bharat is proud of who they are’

He went on to add, “I am fortunate that my writers and directors are grounded and real people and are connected to the new Bharat. It is very important to know who we are because the new Bharat is proud of who they are.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the third release for Maddock Films this year after the success of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and last week's release, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to be released in theatres on May 9.