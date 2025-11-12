Amaal Mallik labels trip to New Zealand as his ‘struggle’ after film flop; gets teased by Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More

A lighthearted yet pointed moment recently took place inside the Bigg Boss house when singer-composer Amaal Mallik found himself being teased by fellow contestants over his definition of “struggle.” During a conversation about his journey in the film industry, Amaal opened up about his setbacks and challenges, but his account quickly turned into a source of amusement for the others, who playfully questioned what “struggle” really means for someone from a well-known musical family. In Bigg Boss, Amaal Mallik shares his industry challenges, leading to humorous banter from contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More about the nature of 'struggle' for someone from a famous musical family.

Amaal Mallik talks about his struggle

During a candid moment, Amaal said, “Meri bahut ladaai hai industry mein (I’ve had a lot of conflicts in the film industry). I wanted to be a cricketer, but that didn’t happen. My first film flopped, and when I tried assisting other composers, no one hired me. They used to mock me, saying, ‘Now you’ve become a music director.’ I felt so low that I called my aunt in New Zealand and told her I was coming there.”

His remarks drew amused reactions from housemates Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More. Gaurav laughed, “During tension, where is he going? New Zealand!” while Pranit quipped, “Rich people’s life. We used to go to Shirdi.” Gaurav added jokingly, “If I had to go somewhere, my mausi lives in Kanpur.” Pranit continued the teasing, saying, “Our struggle was such that we could only manage one trip to the US. These are first-world problems.” Gaurav concluded, “These types of problems, I can handle.”

Amaal Mallik, son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, contributing three songs to the Salman Khan starrer. Though the film and its music didn’t make a big impact, Amaal went on to create tracks for films like Roy, Ek Paheli Leela, All Is Well, Hero, and Airlift, gradually cementing his place in the industry.

Latest about Bigg Boss 19

In a major twist during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, a double eviction saw Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri unexpectedly leave the house. With the five nominees being Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek, the surprising outcome was that housemate Pranit More, given a special saving power, chose to protect Ashnoor, leaving Abhishek and Neelam to be evicted. Viewers and fans were shocked: Abhishek, considered one of the strong contenders, received considerable backlash on social media. Ex-contestant Awez Darbar called the elimination unfair.