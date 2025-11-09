Salman Khan calls Gaurav Khanna ‘superstar’, says even his mom Salma Khan watches his shows: ‘He works 18 hours a day’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to his fiery avatar this Weekend Ka Vaar, roasting and reprimanding the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. While he called out Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for their behaviour, he praised Gaurav Khanna for maintaining his composure despite Farrhana repeatedly provoking him and questioning his career. Salman Khan heaps praise on Gaurav Khanna and his dedication for work.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

During the episode, Salman reprimanded Farrhana for her ‘I’ll never do television’ remark and schooled her for belittling Gaurav’s professional achievements. He said, “Farrhana, if you haven’t watched Gaurav’s shows, then you’re ignorant, he’s very popular on television. I’ve seen his shows, and even my mother has watched them. In which world do you live? And if he says he’s a superstar and you deny it, then let me tell you, he is a superstar. His fans made him one, he has never claimed it himself.”

He continued, “For the past 20 years, this man has been working tirelessly every single day, 18 hours a day, and yet he responded to you in a dignified way even though you didn’t stop provoking him. He never got personal with you. Kasam khuda ki agar main bhi ghar par hota na (I swear to God, even if I were in the house), I wouldn’t have handled it as gracefully as Gaurav did. I wouldn’t have let anyone speak to me like that about my career or family.”

What did Farrhana Bhatt say?

During last week’s captaincy task, Farrhana kept provoking Gaurav after Shehbaz Badesha betrayed him and removed him from the task to save Amaal Mallik. She said, “Who are you? TV ke superstar? Neither Tanya nor I have ever seen you in any show.” She continued to question his career repeatedly, even after Gaurav calmly accepted being a television superstar and stated that he would now show her the “power of television.”

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Tonight’s episode will also see Salman celebrating the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s glorious World Cup 2025 victory with Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. Additionally, the team of De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and Meezaan Jaffri, will join the show to promote their upcoming film, which releases in cinemas on November 14.