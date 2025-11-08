Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal's gameplay against Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19: 'Bhaiya se saiyan pe ja nahi sakte'

Last Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan reprimanded Tanya Mittal for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur and even warned Amaal Mallik against her, revealing that she had tried to provoke him against Malti Chahar. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman goes all out to expose Tanya’s gameplay against Amaal and the other housemates. Salman Khan bashes Tanya Mittal for trying to provoke Amaal Mallik.

Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal's game plan

The new promo of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman telling Tanya, “Tanya, your game plan to nominate Amaal failed because Bigg Boss didn’t even give you Amaal’s option. Itna build up diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiya bolungi, aap jalana chah rahi thi, uksana chah rahi thi (You gave it so much build-up to call Amaal ‘brother’ in front of everyone; you wanted to make him jealous and provoke him).”

He added, “Kisi ko farak hi nahi padha. Ab bhaiya se saiyan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Toh agar yahi aapka game plan hai toh kya game plan hai aapka (But it didn’t affect anyone. Now you can’t go from brother to partner. So if this was your game plan, then what a game plan it is).” Tanya looked quite embarrassed, while Amaal was not only stunned but also seen laughing at the situation.

Salman was referring to how, in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Tanya claimed she thought of Amaal as a brother and later called him bhaiya in front of the entire house in the latest episode.

Throughout the week, Tanya had been discussing this move with Farrahana Bhatt. During the nominations, she was also heard asking Bigg Boss to give her the option to nominate between Amaal and another contestant so that she could justify nominating him. However, that opportunity never came.

Nominated contestants this week

This week, Pranit More, who had earlier exited the house due to medical reasons, returned after a full recovery, leaving his friends delighted. Five contestants have been nominated: Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri and Farrahana Bhatt.

Reports suggest that a double elimination is on the cards this week, with Neelam and Abhishek likely to be evicted. However, it will only be confirmed by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.