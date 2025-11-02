Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur slams Tanya Mittal, gets emotional talking about body image issues: 'Used to starve myself'

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan bashed Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. As Ashnoor learnt about the comments made against her, she became emotional and revealed that she has struggled with body image issues since childhood. Ashnoor Kaur slams Tanya Mittal for body-shaming her in Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur reveals suffering from body image issue

Salman revealed to all the housemates that Tanya and Neelam had been making remarks about Ashnoor's weight, calling her 'haathi' and 'moti', and questioning why she hasn’t been able to lose weight despite working out regularly. Hearing this, Ashnoor got emotional and said, "This thing has been a very big part of my life. As a teenager, I did suffer from body image issues, but I never shared this. From the very beginning, I have had a hormonal imbalance, and in stressful situations, my body bloats up. As a child, even as a teenager, I tried a lot of things. There was a stage when I had eating disorders. I didn’t use to eat and starved myself. In fact, I lost 9 kgs before entering the Bigg Boss house, but my body has bloated up again here because, in a stressful environment, some people lose weight while others gain it."

She further slammed Tanya for her remarks and said, "I gain weight. I have not even touched junk since I was 14 years old and have been in front of the camera. Even here, everyone tells me to eat more. But everyone has a different body. If you are coming to this platform, call yourself a spiritual influencer and say you take care of people, and then you go on body-shaming me behind my back, you are not saying this only to me, but to all the audience who have issues with their body. So shame on you, Tanya."

While talking to Pranit, Ashnoor revealed, "In teenage years, everyone’s body fluctuates and on camera, you look heavier — at least 10-15 kgs more. That was already stressful, but there was a time I used to just drink water and starve myself because I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror. I had stopped wearing sleeveless clothes or going out to meet friends because I was so conscious about my body. I have never shared this with anyone. If my mum and dad see this, they will also not like it."

Tanya Mittal and Neelam’s body-shaming remarks

While lying on their bed, Tanya and Neelam were seen talking about Ashnoor. Tanya claimed that Ashnoor looked like her mother in a video shown by Bigg Boss, and Neelam questioned why she isn’t losing weight despite exercising daily. Further, Neelam and Tanya said that they would have looked better than Ashnoor in the dresses she wears. Later, during the captaincy and ration task, Tanya was seen trying to push Ashnoor, but when she couldn’t, she said, "Farrhana dekh, itna bada haathi (Farrhana, look, such a big elephant)."

Salman bashed Tanya for being immature and repeatedly body-shaming Ashnoor throughout the week. While Tanya initially said she didn’t remember what she had said, she later accepted her mistake and apologised to Ashnoor after Salman said he would show the footage to the house. The host also called out Kunickaa for not stopping Tanya and Neelam from body-shaming Ashnoor and for further adding to the conversation by saying even her 13-year-old granddaughter knows what to eat.