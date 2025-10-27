Salman Khan, Mika Singh tease Kunickaa Sadanand on her affair with Kumar Sanu: ‘Riyaz ab bhi chal raha hai?’

In this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Kunickaa Sadanand found herself at the centre of some playful teasing from hosts Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh. The actor took the mic to perform Mika's hit song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Her confident rendition had everyone grooving and prompted a lighthearted moment between the trio. Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar highlighted Kunickaa Sadanand's vibrant performance, playfully teased by hosts Salman Khan and Mika Singh.

Salman, Mika pull Kunickaa's leg

As Kunickaa wrapped up her performance, Salman couldn’t resist teasing her, joking, "Riyaaz abhi bhi chal raha hai kya? (“Are you still practising your singing these days? ") Mika joined in the fun with a cheeky smile, saying, "Aapko sur ka bahut gyaan hai shuru se. Sur ke aap bahut kareeb rahe hain. (You’ve always had a great understanding of musical notes. You’ve always been very close to music)”

The playful remarks, a nod to Kunickaa’s well-known past connection with playback singer Kumar Sanu, sent the audience into fits of laughter.

Kunickaa and Sanu's relationship

Back in the 1990s, Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu were rumoured to have shared a brief romantic relationship. Though neither ever spoke publicly in detail about it, their names often appeared together in tabloids during the peak of Sanu’s singing career. The two reportedly met through the film and music circuit, where Kunickaa was active both as an actor and a socialite. Kunickaa mentioned him in Bigg Boss, but did not take his name.

Double eviction this week

While the weekend episode was filled with light-hearted banter, it also delivered a major twist—a double eviction. Contestants Baseer Ali and Neha Chudasama were shown the exit door, leaving the rest of the housemates stunned. Now, the Big Boss house has Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Neela Giri, Mridul Sharma, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Malri Chahar, and Shehbaz.