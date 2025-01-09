Kunickaa Sadanand reveals how affair with Kumar Sanu began, how he was unhappy in his marriage and wanted to die

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand, best known for her roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi, recently admitted she was in a relationship with singer Kumar Sanu while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa revealed that the singer was struggling with depression due to his troubled marriage and was deeply affected by it. Kunickaa Sadanand admits being in a relationship with Kumar Sanu when he was married.

How Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa Sadanand met

Kunickaa shared that she first met Kumar Sanu at a friend’s house, where he had come for a recording session. Being a fan, she approached him, and they ended up talking about diet and fitness for over an hour. She recalled offering him a sweetener and asking him to take care of his health. The actor claimed that in return, Kumar Sanu thanked her and kissed her forehead.

Their second meeting happened during a film shoot in Ooty, where Kumar Sanu was vacationing with his sister and nephew. Kunickaa claimed that his marriage was acrimonious and said that his wife used to abuse him.

‘Kumar Sanu was depressed due to problems in his marriage’

She recounted a particularly emotional incident, “We were having dinner together, and he got very drunk. He started crying and wanted to jump from the hotel window. He was deeply depressed. His sister, nephew, and I had to hold him down. I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn’t want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer. After that, he returned and moved to a flat near mine. We began exchanging food, and I helped him lose weight. That’s how the relationship began.”

Kunickaa says she considered Kumar Sanu like her husband

Kunickaa revealed they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu’s family and children. She said, “We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart.”

Kunickaa also claimed that Kumar Sanu’s wife, Rita Bhattacharya, eventually found out about the affair and retaliated by smashing her car with a hockey stick.

For the unversed, Kumar Sanu married his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in 1980, and they divorced in 1994. The former couple shares three children: Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In 2001, Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he has two children, Shannon K and Annabelle Kumar Sanu.