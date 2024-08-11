Kumar Sanu flags AI video of him ‘singing’ for Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan: ‘A serious misuse of technology’

Indian vocalist Kumar Sanu has denied false claims of him attending a concert and singing for Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan's freedom. Flagging off a video shared on social media as AI-generated, the singer urged the government of India to take immediate action on those who circulated it. (Also Read: Kumar Sanu says he gets ‘respect’ from the industry but ‘no work’) An AI-generated video of Kumar Sanu at a party supposedly for Imran Khan recently circulated on social media.

‘Some people are trying to defame me’

A recently circulated video on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Kumar performed at a concert and sang a number urging the freedom of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The video is seemingly taken at one of Kumar's concerts, but the voice seems to have been modulated to sing, “Imran Khan ko azaad karaenge, wazir azam banayenge. Zulm ke khilaaf awaaz uthayenge, naya Pakistan hum banayenge. (We will free Imran Khan and make him the Prime Minister. We will raise our voices against injustice and form a new Pakistan.)”

But on Sunday, the singer put addressed it on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the news agency PTI busting these rumours. He wrote, “I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for Pakistan's former Prime Minister. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice—it has been created using AI. Some people are trying to defame me, and that’s why I want to tell my fans that this news is fake, a lie!”

A screengrab of the AI-generated video featuring Kumar Sanu.

He also called out the misuse of technology, urging people to stop spreading misinformation, adding, “This is a serious misuse of technology, and I urge the Government of India to take immediate action to prevent the abuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let's stop the spread of misinformation. (folded hands emoji) #fakenews”

About Kumar Sanu

Kumar is a vocalist who has sung in Hindi, English, Marathi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Oriya, Chhattisgarhi, Urdu, Pali, and his native language, Bengali. Since his debut in the late 80s, the singer has delivered numerous hits like Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana from Kurukshetra.