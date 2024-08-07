Kumar Sanu says he gets ‘respect’ from the industry but ‘no work’

Kumar Sanu's voice that made the '90s all the more special for all music enthusiasts. He has been mesmerising listeners for decades now. And while the audience still cherishes his old classics like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, Chori Choir Jab Nazrein Mili amongst hundreds more, currently they don't get to hear him playback too often. Singer Kumar Sanu

The singer's last feature film song was Dard Karara in the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha. His voice also came in the recreation of Aankh Maarey in Simmba in 2018.

Ask Sanu why we don't hear him more often in films, and he replies, "Mera journey abhi tak bahut achha raha hai, everybody respects me in the industry. Par sabse badi baat hai ki log respect toh dete hain, pyaar dete hain, hamara gaana bhi sunte hain... I don't know why they are not using my voice for more songs in Hindi films."

As we prod him to elaborate, he adds, "Yeh question mann mein hota hai. When they are showing so much love when I am in front of them (why not make me sing too). I don't know if it is real or not. Whatever it may be, they definitely give respect for sure."

Sanu recently performed at a host of sold out live shows in the United States. Asserting that there are still takers for voices from his generation, he tells us, "Agar hum gaa sakte hain, toh humse kyun nahi gawaate? Inke (makers) ke mann mein kyun nahi aata? I am doing shows, I have a fan following. Everywhere I go I see shows are being sold out. Public demand hai. I am also bringing another set of live shows in October and November this year. Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh achha baat hai, nahi toh unka durbhagya hai."