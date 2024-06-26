Kumar Sanu to get personality rights protected like Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘AI se duplicate voice banana is wrong’

Artificial Intelligence has been making it’s presence felt at a rapid face, and the latest form is mimicking famous celebrities. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff back home in India have pre-empted the misuse of evolving tech and took the legal route to protect their personality rights. Singer Kumar Sanu

We have learnt that singer Kumar Sanu is next in line. His baritone is very popular and mimicked by a host of people. In such a situation, he doesn’t want his voice to be used for the wrong reasons. “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and take an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous” he confirms.

Yesteryear singers continue to stay relevant when their voices are used via AI in covers of latest songs. This is also proof that nostalgia is powerful, and filmmakers today are still busy in remaking old chartbusters.

Does this mean today’s music isn’t that good? Sanu replies, “I don’t know why producers and directors aren’t able to understand... they ignore melody, use saste lyrics, public pe zabardasti thop rahe hain. This is not good. Music ka jo criteria tha usko khatam karne pe tule hain. I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable to sing it again, then usse achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. yeh kyun nahi samajh paa rahe hain log?”