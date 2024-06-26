 Kumar Sanu to get personality rights protected like Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘AI se duplicate voice banana is wrong’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kumar Sanu to get personality rights protected like Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘AI se duplicate voice banana is wrong’

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 26, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Singer Kumar Sanu is all set to become the first Indian singer to seek legal assistance in protecting his personality rights.

Artificial Intelligence has been making it’s presence felt at a rapid face, and the latest form is mimicking famous celebrities. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff back home in India have pre-empted the misuse of evolving tech and took the legal route to protect their personality rights.

Singer Kumar Sanu
Singer Kumar Sanu

We have learnt that singer Kumar Sanu is next in line. His baritone is very popular and mimicked by a host of people. In such a situation, he doesn’t want his voice to be used for the wrong reasons. “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and take an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous” he confirms.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Yesteryear singers continue to stay relevant when their voices are used via AI in covers of latest songs. This is also proof that nostalgia is powerful, and filmmakers today are still busy in remaking old chartbusters. 

Does this mean today’s music isn’t that good? Sanu replies, “I don’t know why producers and directors aren’t able to understand... they ignore melody, use saste lyrics, public pe zabardasti thop rahe hain. This is not good. Music ka jo criteria tha usko khatam karne pe tule hain. I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable to sing it again, then usse achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. yeh kyun nahi samajh paa rahe hain log?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Kumar Sanu to get personality rights protected like Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘AI se duplicate voice banana is wrong’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On