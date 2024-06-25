 Amitabh Bachchan buys three commercial properties in Mumbai for ₹60 crore - Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan buys three commercial properties in Mumbai for 60 crore

ByShakshi Jain
Jun 25, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three commercial properties worth ₹60 crore in Signature Building on Veera Desai Road of Andheri West, Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three commercial properties spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly 60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.

Amitabh Bachchan buys three commercial properties in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore.(HT Library)
Amitabh Bachchan buys three commercial properties in Mumbai for 60 crore.(HT Library)

The transaction was registered on June 20, 2024, the documents showed.

The property deal includes three office units in Signature Building on Veera Desai Road of Andheri West, Mumbai. It also includes three car parks.

Also read: Mumbai real estate news: Abhishek Bachchan buys six apartments for more than 15 crore in Borivali area

The seller in the big-ticket transaction was Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited. A stamp duty of 3.57 crore was paid on the purchase by Bachchan Senior.

The buyer and the seller could not be reached for a comment.

Big B had acquired four units spread over 8,396 square feet in the same building last year for nearly 29 crore. A stamp duty of 1.72 crore was paid on the purchase registered on September 1, 2023.

Bachchan’s celebrity neighbours

Other Bollywood celebrities who own units in the commercial tower include Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Manoj Bajpayee.

Also read: Ajay Devgn leases commercial property in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of 9 lakh

Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana Raza pumped in 31 crore in four units in Signature Building in October 2023. Each unit attracted a purchase price of 7.77 crore and a stamp duty of 46.62 lakh, the property registration documents showed.

Meanwhile Kartik and Sarah are also neighbours. They own one unit each spanning 2,099 square feet. While Sarah Ali and Amrita Singh paid a purchase price of 9 crore for their unit in July 2023, Kartik Aaryan who acquired his property in September 2023 paid 10 crore. The seller in both transactions was Aishwarya Property and Estates Private Limited.

Ajay Devgn also owns a total of 5 units in the building acquired in April 2023, for a combined price of 45.09 crore.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan rents out commercial space for annual rental of 2.07 cr

See more

News / Real Estate / Amitabh Bachchan buys three commercial properties in Mumbai for 60 crore
