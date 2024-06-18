Abhishek Bachchan buys six apartments for more than 15 crore in Mumbai’s Borivali area

Abhishek Bachchan has purchased six apartments for ₹15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Abhishek Bachchan has bought six apartments measuring 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹ 31,498 per sq ft in Mumbai, according to property registration documents(HT File Photo)

The Bollywood actor has bought a total of 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sq ft, according to the documents.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The six apartments are on the 57th floor of the high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East.

The six apartments were registered on May 28, 2024 and come with 10 car parkings, according to the documents.

Out of the six apartments, two apartments measure 252 sq ft, two are spread across an area of around 1,100 sq ft (carpet) and the remaining two measure 1094 sq ft, the documents showed.

The building in which Abhishek Bachchan has purchased the six apartments has received an occupation certificate. As of May 2024, Oberoi Realty had booked 24.22 lakh sq ft out of the total 28.54 lakh sq ft being built by the company in the Oberoi Sky City project, according to the information shared by the company with the stock exchange.

There was no response to a query sent to Oberoi Realty. Abhishek Bachchan could not be reached for a comment.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has invested in apartments constructed by Oberoi Realty earlier as well. Bachchan had in August 2021, sold an apartment in Mumbai for ₹45.75 crore in the project Oberoi 360 West by Oberoi Realty in Worli. The apartment was purchased by him in 2014 for over ₹41 crore.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor also own an apartment in the same building. D’Mart owner Radhakishan Damani, his immediate family and close associates, had in February 2023 bought multiple apartments in this project for ₹1,238 crore.