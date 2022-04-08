Drew Barrymore dances with Lilly Singh to Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera with perfect lip-sync. Watch

Lilly Singh, Canadian comedian and YouTuber, met Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore and the two had a blast dancing to the hit Bollywood number, Chura Ke Dil Mera. Lilly was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show where they went all out to perform to the 90s song starring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. Also read: Swara Bhasker joins Lilly Singh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to celebrate Simone Ashley's Bridgerton 2 success. See pics

The video shows Lilly in a white blazer and black pants and Drew in a black top and navy blue skirt. It opens with Lilly doing Shah Rukh Khan's popular hook step from the film Main Hoon Na. She joins Drew to perform Akshay's step from Chura Ke Dil Mera together as the song plays in the background. The funniest moment is when Drew acts as if she's plucking Lilly's heart and walks away while lip syncing to the song. Lilly acts as if she's fainting after losing her heart.

Sharing a video of them dancing to the song, Lilly wrote on Instagram, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever.”

The video was an instant hit among their followers. Freida Pinto commented to the video, “Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I've seen in a long time." Kal Penn reacted to it, “Hahaha amazing!" Jay Sean wrote, “Hahhaaaa loveeee it,” with laughing emojis. Motivational speaker Jay Shetty commented, “@drewbarrymore lip sync on point.” Nabela wrote, “This is so iconic.”

Praising Drew for how she walked while lip syncing to the song, a fan commented, "Her saying 'chali main chali' was (fire icons)." Another person said in surprise, “Wait she got the lyrics right?”

