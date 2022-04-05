Swara Bhasker joins Lilly Singh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to celebrate Simone Ashley's Bridgerton 2 success. See pics

Swara Bhasker, who is currently in Los Angeles, recently joined members of the South Asian community there to celebrate Simone Ashley's success. Simone was seen as Kathani 'Kate' Sharma in the second season of Netflix show Bridgerton, which focused on her love story with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. Swara was seen posing with Simone at the bash organised by Netflix. Also Read| Bridgerton star Nicola says she's heard about Shah Rukh Khan as she watches romantic Bollywood scenes with Charithra

Swara, who wore a wine-coloured saree for the occasion, took to her Twitter account on Monday, to share pictures from the event. The dinner, held on March 29, was attended by several actors of Indian origin, including the cast of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever--Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani. Netflix's film Work It actor Liza Koshy and comedian Lilly Singh were also in attendance. Actor and former White House staff member Kal Penn was also present.

Sharing the pictures, Swara gave a shout-out to the Netflix show and Simone. She wrote, "Thank you @netflix @netflixgolden @TeenVogue @versharma for a spectacular evening! Big congratulations #SimoneAshley…Thouroughly enjoyed #bridgertonS2 #Kanthony all the way!!!!" adding yellow hearts and stars. Kanthony is a combination of Simone and Jonathan's characters' names Kate and Anthony in the show.

Lilly Singh also recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the dinner. She wrote alongside the post, "a little melanin magic for your feed. It was an honour to come together and celebrate our girl @simoneasshley for crushing it on @bridgertonnetflix. So proud of this beautiful community of South Asians (both pictured and not pictured) for not only their talents but also for paving an important path. Thank you. I will keep being your hype woman HURRRRRRR CHAKDE."

The second season of Bridgerton, a regency drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, has a major representation of the Indian culture. The series stars Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as her younger sister Edwina Sharma. It began streaming on Netflix from March 25, 2

