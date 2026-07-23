After getting trolled by FTII students, R Madhavan shows support for CJP-led protest

A day after actor and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman R Madhavan was mocked by students of the institute for his silence on the NEET paper leak and the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi, the actor has broken his silence on the issue and expressed solidarity with the students. R Madhavan supports student protest. (Instagram/ R Madhavan)

'Let the consequences be firm' Madhavan took to his Instagram Stories to express his support for the students. He wrote, “As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

He added, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again."