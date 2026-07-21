FTII students extend support to CJP protest

The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association (FSA) on Monday extended support to activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest. The students gathered on the FTII campus in solidarity with the nationwide agitation and demanded resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leak incidents. In a statement, the FSA said examination paper leaks have become a national concern and pointed to the recent leak of the FTII entrance examination paper. (HT PHOTO)

In a statement, the FSA said examination paper leaks have become a national concern and pointed to the recent leak of the FTII entrance examination paper. The association noted that the examination had to be reconducted but questioned why no one had been held accountable for the lapse.

An FSA representative said paper leaks were no longer isolated incidents but reflected deeper systemic failures affecting students across the country.

“The Students’ Association of FTII stands in complete solidarity with the CJP’s protest. Paper leaks have become a nationwide issue, and even the FTII entrance examination was affected recently. The exam had to be reconducted. Students from across the country are united in demanding a fair and transparent examination system,” the representative said.

The FSA also criticised the Centre’s handling of the protests, alleging that peaceful demonstrations were being suppressed instead of engaging with students.

“The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association strongly stands against the atrocities carried out by the Delhi police on peaceful protesters. We condemn the Central government’s refusal to engage with students demanding a fair examination process. Their concerns should be addressed through dialogue, not repression,” the statement said.