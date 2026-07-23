Kamal Haasan slams lathicharge on student protesters: ‘Children were met with barricades and batons’

Tamil actor and Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan, has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET controversy with a powerful message on social media. Calling attention to the mounting concerns around the country's education system and the tragic loss of young lives, the actor-politician voiced his support for the protesting students. He also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying the country would need his voice in the days ahead. Kamal Haasan condemns NEET crisis, backs protesting students and urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast. ((Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times))

Kamal Haasan backs students and appeals to Sonam Wangchuk Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan wrote, “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

The actor also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, whilst he is in the hospital. “@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast,” he added.

Backing the students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), he concluded by saying, “To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures. @cockroachisback #CJPProtest.”