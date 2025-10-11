Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand opens up on alcohol addiction, her love life: ‘2 live-in, 4 romances, 2 marriages’

Bollywood actor and lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand, who is currently a part of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 19, recently made a candid confession about her love life, which left co-contestants Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari stunned. She also revealed that she was once addicted to alcohol following a breakup. Kunickaa Sadnand stuns Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari as she talks about her love life.

Kunickaa Sadanand on her alcohol addiction

During a casual conversation with Mridul, Gaurav and Pranit, Mridul asked Kunickaa about one bad habit of hers. She replied, “Main drugs bilkul nahi karti, but ek time tha jab main bahot peeti thi, emotionally main bahot down thi, breakup ke baad. Main itna phool gayi thi baap re baap, aur dubbing karte waqt maine apne aap ko dekha baap re baap, ye main kya lag rahi hoon (I never did drugs, but there was a time when I drank a lot. I was emotionally very low after my breakup. I had gained so much weight—oh my God! When I saw myself during dubbing, I thought, what have I become!). I was too much into alcohol. I used to go to nightclubs and drink. My father always told me, ‘Never drink alcohol with someone else’s money."

Kunickaa also recalled being on dinner dates where her companion ordered an expensive bottle of champagne worth ₹20,000. A few days later, the same person mentioned how costly the drink was, making her realise that she had consumed it too. The experience left her uncomfortable, and when the person invited her out again, she politely declined. However, she chose not to disclose the identity of the individual involved.

Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her love life

Gaurav then asked Kunickaa how many relationships she had been in, to which she revealed, “I have had two live-in relationships and four romances. Aur do shaadiyaan bhi. Matlab 60 ke umar tak theek hai (laughs) (And two marriages as well. I think that’s fine until the age of 60!)." Listening to this, Mridul quipped, “I just need this confidence in life.”

When Gaurav asked if she had ever dated an actor, Kunickaa replied, “No, never. I never dated any actor. With actors, the problem is that they love themselves too much. Woh apne aap ko bahot zyada pyaar karte hain, woh kisi aur ko kar hi nahi sakte pyaar, especially all the top actors. All the time they will be looking at their faces, in mirrors. Main kaisa dikh raha hoon? (They love themselves so much that they can’t love anyone else, especially the top actors. They’re always looking at their faces in the mirror, asking, ‘How am I looking?’)"

About Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Abhay Kothari, with whom she has a son. That marriage ended in separation after a few years. Following this, she was involved in a long and intense eight-year custody battle over her son, which she eventually gave up for his well-being.

Her second marriage was to Vinay Lall, and they have a son together, Ayaan Lall. That too ended in divorce.

Apart from this, Kunickaa recently admitted that in the 1990s, she had a long-standing live-in relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, who was married at the time. Her son Ayaan later revealed that the relationship was toxic for his mother.