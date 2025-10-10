Salman Khan mourns the death of Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman, shares pic with him: ‘Rest in peace’

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a renowned Indian bodybuilder and actor, died from a heart attack at 42 on Thursday (October 9). His death came as a shock to many. Varinder had acted in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, which was released in 2023. On Friday, Salman took to his X account to mourn the loss of Varinder and said that he will be missed. (Also read: Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies at 42 due to heart attack) Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Salman Khan mourns loss of Varinder Singh Ghuman

Salman shared a picture with Varinder from the set of Dabangg, as is visible from the police uniform worn by Salman with the name ‘Chulbul Panday’ written on the tag. It was the name of his character in the film which was released in 2010. Salman and Varinder smiled for the camera in the pic, with Varinder showing a thumbs up. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji.”

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also shared his condolences on the death of Varinder. He posted a picture of the late actor on his Instagram Stories to mourn his death.

More details

Varinder's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment after experiencing shoulder pain. He suffered a heart attack at the hospital in the evening, his nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar, according to PTI. Varinder was an Indian professional bodybuilder and actor. Ghuman won Mr India in 2009, and he was awarded 2nd place in Mr Asia.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and Member of Parliament, Sukjinder Singh Randhawa wrote on his X account, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”