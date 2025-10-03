Internet wants Amaal Mallik to be kicked out of Bigg Boss 19 like Swami Om after heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed Amaal Mallik for using foul language inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and for talking behind his friends’ backs. Now, just a week later, Amaal has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand, one that even dragged family matters into it. This has left fans fuming, with many demanding that he be thrown out of the show. Fans react to Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Mallik's verbal fight in Bigg Boss 19.

Amaal and Kunickaa Sadanand's fight

The new promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows a fiery clash between Amaal and Kunickaa during the captaincy task. Things escalated when Abhishek and Amaal got into a physical altercation following a remark made by Amaal. The housemates had to intervene quickly to stop the two from attacking each other, which eventually brought the task to a halt. Later, Kunickaa blamed Amaal for provoking Abhishek first, saying: “He came and pushed Abhishek with his head.”

This remark triggered Amaal, who retorted, “Aapko 2 paise ki izzat dete hain toh bhi aap sir pe chadh jaati hai yaar (Even if you are given a bit of respect, you take undue advantage of it)." Kunickaa immediately shot back that she did not want his respect. Things got nastier when Amaal took a dig at her profession, saying, “You are the one retired from last 40 years.”

According to the promo, Amaal also commented on Kunickaa’s family. To this, she angrily replied “Tu apni family sambhaal, tujhe bhi pata hai teri family mein kya chal raha hai (Take care of your own family; you know very well what’s going on there)." Even Nehal was seen asking Amaal not to drag families into the fight.

The video quickly spread online, sparking outrage among viewers. One furious fan wrote, “Amaal has made derogatory comments about everyone. This guy needs to be kicked out of the house and even the country.” Another comment read, “Amaal is so badtameez.” A third user compared him to a controversial ex-contestant, writing,“He should be kicked out like Swami Om.” Some also questioned Salman Khan’s stance, “This man is so eww. How every weekend Salman defends this guy? He’s so disrespectful to everyone and arrogant.” Another netizen simply wrote, “Apology incoming soon.”

Why was Swami Om kicked out of the show

In Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om was kicked out of the show for repeatedly crossing limits and creating major chaos inside the house. He threw his urine on fellow contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a captaincy task, used derogatory language, and passed offensive comments about women.

While it remains unclear who instigated the physical fight between Abhishek and Amaal, recent episodes suggest that both have been trying to provoke each other. Just days ago, Amaal and Shehbaz were seen ganging up on Abhishek, mocking his bond with Ashnoor Kaur to rile him up. Now, all eyes are on Salman Khan, with fans eagerly waiting to see whom he sides with in this ongoing feud.

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will join Salman Khan on stage. Announcing his appearance, JioHotstar shared a promo featuring Elvish and wrote, “Unlimited fun aur entertainment bhi hoga high, jab weekend ke vaar pe aayenge Elvish bhaiii. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par (There will be unlimited fun and high entertainment when Elvish Bhai comes on Weekend Ka Vaar.Watch the new episode of Bigg Boss 19 every night at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV)."