Bigg Boss 19: Rohan Mehra says ‘my blood boils seeing’ Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz making lewd comments on sister Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 has become the talk of the town, courtesy of the contestants serving up drama every day. Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is also part of the show, has been grabbing headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, Gauahar Khan called him out for making nasty remarks about Awez Darbar, and now, Ashnoor Kaur’s on-screen brother and former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has criticised him for his remarks about his ‘sister’. Rohan Mehra backs Ashnoor Kaur against Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha's remarks.

What happened in the latest episode

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw the contestants divided into two groups for the nominations task. The task required comedian Pranit More’s team and Shehbaz Badesha’s team to provide commentary on the housemates. The team that proved the most entertaining would be saved from nomination. During the task, Shehbaz and Amaal were seen making comments about Ashnoor ‘using’ Abhishek Bajaj.

They were heard saying, “Yeh dono nakli pyaare waale log. Iss ladke ko toh pata hi nahi hai ki yeh usko use kar rahi hai (These two are fake lovers. This guy doesn't even know that she is using him).” Shehbaz added, “Main toh karungi tujhe use, abhi aage aage dekh tere saath hota hai kya kya. Mera mann mein toh yahi chal raha hai ki tujhe khaa jaaun aur bahar bhejdun (I'll do it and just wait and watch what happens with you going forward. I want to eat you up and throw you out of the house).”

Amaal added, “Use and abuse.” Mimicking Ashnoor, he further said, “Mujhe kuch samajh nahi aata, main gadhi hoon. Salman sir ke saamne bhi main gadhi banne ka natak kar rahi thi (I don't understand anything, I am stupid and was acting stupid in front of Salman Khan).”

Nehal Chudasama, who was observing the task from the secret room, also commented on Ashnoor and Abhishek’s friendship, saying, “Ashnoor ko nikalo ghar se. Uske paas aur koi kaam nahi hai, kisi ki biwi banne ke alawa (Kick Ashnoor out of the house because she has nothing else to do than be someone else's wife).”

Rohan Mehra lashes out at Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha's remarks about Ashnoor Kaur

Rohan Mehra, angered by the remarks, shared the clip from the show and wrote, “My blood boils seeing people talk about my sister @ashnoorkaur03. She’s so sensible, kind-hearted and respectful to everyone but they don’t deserve that respect. This is a game show, so Ashnoor — buckle up, confront them & show them their place. I truly wish I was there with you🤍.” Ashnoor and Rohan essayed the role of brother and sister in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two have since shared a sibling bond in real life too.

Fans echoed Rohan’s sentiments. One comment read, “Shows their class only. Hope you come there as a guest someday & give them a dose.” Another added, “Please do this on a bigger level. They are literally assassinating her character at this point, and she seems a little lost, too.” A third wrote, “Let the world see how cheap, arrogant, mannerless and inhuman they are.”

What's happening on Bigg Boss 19

Nehal chose Shehbaz Badesha’s team as the winner because it included her friends Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt. As a result, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari have been nominated for eviction. Meanwhile, Nehal, who received the fewest votes last weekend, was sent to the secret room instead of being evicted and is expected to return during this Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar.