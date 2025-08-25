Nagma Mirajkar talks about entering Bigg Boss 19 with Awez Darbar: ‘I do not want to play dirty’

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, was officially launched on Sunday. One of the contestants on the reality TV show, Nagma Mirajkar, spoke to Hindustan Times right before she entered the house. Interestingly, she will be participating in the show along with her ex-boyfriend Awez Darbar. Nagma spoke about why she said yes to the show, her reaction to Awez joining the show as well, and more. Nagma Mirajkar is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 19.(Nagma Mirajkar (Instagram))

‘I have seen the show from Season 1’

Known for her beauty and travel content, Nagma has amassed 7.8 million followers on Instagram and more than a million subscribers on YouTube. When asked whether participating in Bigg Boss was in the cards for her, she said, “I always thought that ek na ek baar Bigg Boss mein aaungi hi main. Kyuki Season 1 se dekha hai, school-college ke time se dekhti aa rahi hoon. My family also loves watching Bigg Boss. So aisa tha ki ek baar try toh karna hai (I knew that I would definitely come to Bigg Boss once. I have seen the show from Season 1, from my school-college time. So it was always in my mind that I might try it sometime).”

She adds, “Things fell in place this year. It seemed lucky for me this year, mujhe automatically good vibes aaye toh maine haa bol diya (I felt the good vibes this time and said yes to the show).”

‘Awez is a strong competitor'

Nagma says she does not have any preconceived strategies planned before she enters the Bigg Boss house. “I think I am going to be real,” she adds. “Usi way mein aagey badna hain (I wish to move ahead in that way only). I want to go with the flow. Definitely, I do not want to play dirty. That's one of the main things for me.”

Nagma is not worried that Awez Darbar is also entering the show. Without commenting on their current equation, she adds, “Yes, Awez is entering, and he is a very, very strong competitor. People will get to see our bond, and how we are in real life in the game.”

When asked if she has any advice for her fellow contestants on the show, Nagma concludes by keeping it succinct: “If you are good to me, then I will be a very good friend, but if you are bad to me, then stay alert!”

This season, Bigg Boss will move to an OTT-first approach this year, streaming on Jio Hotstar first, before getting a delayed telecast on Colors TV. It will be streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, and later airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.